Cienega grads stranded before senior trip

Students, parents and administrators at Cienega High School want to know why this year's senior trip fell through and what happened to the tens of thousands of dollars they paid for it.

Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited in the parking lot of the high school until the early morning hours.

The buses for their trip to Disneyland, Universal Studios and the beach never arrived.

Around 1 a.m., school staff delivered the news that the trip would have to be canceled, according to Vail School District spokeswoman Darcy Mentone.

She said district leaders are investigating what happened. She said a call to the bus company after midnight found that the service was never paid for. A call to the hotels about reservations showed that the rooms were partially paid for, but a representative from Senior Grad Trips was supposed to arrive early to pay the rest and help with check-in, according to Mentone.

She said that never happened and the credit card provided for payment was declined when hotel staff attempted to charge the rest of the reservation fee.

A call and email to Senior Grad Trips has not been returned as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 21.

Any money for the trip was paid directly to the company, because the seniors graduated Saturday, May 20 and were technically not students anymore, according to Mentone.

She said the district will still work to help parents and students have their money refunded. A deputy with Pima County Sheriff's Department is working with district staff in case this becomes a case of fraud.

Mentone said student council seniors picked the company. She said Senior Grad Trips had a good reputation and recently coordinated a senior trip for Andrada Polytechnic High School earlier this month.

Reporter Craig Reck is working to find some answers on this situation.

