Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Tequila Glazed Salmon

Foodies this week is for you! It is Arizona Restaurant Week and taking part is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Matt Rochin from Firebirds shares a special recipe with us, Tequila Glazed Salmon.

Tequila Glazed Salmon ( Serves 1)

Ingredients:

2– 6 oz. Salmon Filet

Salt and pepper as needed

Tequila Glaze as needed for basting – equal parts cilantro lime vinaigrette, tequila, cilantro pesto

2 Tbsp – canola oil

2 cups – Italian Blend Kale

1 cup – Black Bean Corn Salsa

2 Tbsp - Goat cheese crumbles

2 Tbsp – Toasted pumpkin seeds

Cilantro Pesto – squirt

1/2 lb. – fresh asparagus – blanched and lightly pan seared

Directions:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Lightly season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper, place on grill or grill grate and cover with dome, grill for approximately 4 minutes, baste with glaze, flip and cook until medium well and baste again. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat canola oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat. Add the kale, black bean corn salsa and tequila lime glaze. When kale begins to wilt, turn off the heat. Place in a small bowl and top with goat cheese crumbles and pumpkin seeds.

Place the salmon on a plate, serve with warm kale salad and asparagus. Top with cilantro pesto and enjoy!

