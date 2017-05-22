Brush fire in Nogales out, no homes destroyed

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
If you're planning on spending time outdoors there are few things you can keep in mind to help protect yourself and the environment.
If you're planning on spending time outdoors there are few things you can keep in mind to help protect yourself and the environment.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.
The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.
The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
There is no time for when the area will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.
There is no time for when the area will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.
Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited until the early morning hours for buses that never arrived.
Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited until the early morning hours for buses that never arrived.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
A news conference is planned Monday morning to talk about moving forward with building the January 8th memorial. Crystal Kasnoff, Executive Director of Tucson’s January 8th memorial
A news conference is planned Monday morning to talk about moving forward with building the January 8th memorial.
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on May 19 in connection to allegations they both had used a ping pong-type paddle on at least two separate occasions to hit an 11-year-old boy’s buttocks more than 30 times.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on May 19 in connection to allegations they both had used a ping pong-type paddle on at least two separate occasions to hit an 11-year-old boy’s buttocks more than 30 times.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.