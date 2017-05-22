Brush fire in Nogales out, no homes destroyed

A brush fire in Nogales Monday afternoon forced a few short-lived evacuations, authorities said.

Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department, said the fire was put out quickly and no homes were affected.

The Nogales Fire Department said the cause of the blaze was accidentally and started when a person dropped off a log that was still burning.

.@NogalesFDepart1 tells me the cause of the fire is accidental. Someone dropped off this log that was still burning & sparked the fire pic.twitter.com/U4kwvPGbF8 — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) May 22, 2017

Brush fire looks like it's coming under control just before affecting Beck St residents... pic.twitter.com/Pfx1ZlkzID — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 22, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.