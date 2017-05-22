Brush fire in Nogales out, no homes destroyed - Tucson News Now

Brush fire in Nogales out, no homes destroyed

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Nogales Police Department) (Source: Nogales Police Department)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A brush fire in Nogales Monday afternoon forced a few short-lived evacuations, authorities said.

Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department, said the fire was put out quickly and no homes were affected.

The Nogales Fire Department said the cause of the blaze was accidentally and started when a person dropped off a log that was still burning.

