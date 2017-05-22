Some Nogales residents asked to evacuate due to brush fire

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
If you're planning on spending time outdoors there are few things you can keep in mind to help protect yourself and the environment.
The Marana Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect or suspects responsible for setting a recent brush fire.
Wildfires in Arizona have destroyed thousands of homes, claimed dozens of lives and ravaged millions of acres of beautiful landscape through the years. Here are some of the most destructive fires in Arizona's history.
The fire in Bisbee is out and the evacuations have been lifted, town leaders said.
Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited until the early morning hours for buses that never arrived.
Through a public records request with the Tucson City Court system, Tucson News Now has learned that those individuals owe the city a combined $204,906.40 in unpaid parking tickets.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.
With summer right around the corner, there's some nasty news to consider before heading to the pool.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.
