Some Nogales residents asked to evacuate due to brush fire

Homes are being evacuated in Nogales on Monday afternoon, May 22, due to a brush fire, authorities said.

Sgt. Robert Fierros, spokesman for the Nogales Police Department, said residents on Beck Street were informed that more evacuations may be necessary as the fire moves toward their homes.

Beck St. residents being informed more evac may be needed. Wind still pushing brush fire towards residences @NogalesFDepart1 @RioRicoFD_PIO pic.twitter.com/mGiSJgxTKK — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 22, 2017

Brush fire looks like it's coming under control just before affecting Beck St residents... pic.twitter.com/Pfx1ZlkzID — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) May 22, 2017

Fierros said some residents are already asked to leave while the Nogales Fire Department battles the blaze.

