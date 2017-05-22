Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.
Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.
An appeals court has rejected former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's bid to have a jury, rather than a judge, decide whether he is guilty of a criminal contempt-of-court charge for disobeying a court order in a racial profiling case.
Kristian Jones, 33, is a suspect in a recent burglary in Hereford.
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
In what Pyongyang says is its answer to President Donald Trump's policies, North Korea claims it's ready to deploy and start mass producing a new midrange missile.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
