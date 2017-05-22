Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

If this was a school prank, no one is laughing. And now school staff are racing to clean it up before graduation in three days.

Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials.

They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22. Suspects spray painted the track, buses, and the press box area according to Public Information Officer for SVUSD Eve Dickerson. The suspects also stole speed bumps that were screwed into the asphalt, however law enforcement found them in the desert.

According to SVUSD officials surveillance cameras did not capture clear images of the damage. District officials believe that it was students who did the damage.

Buena H.S. Principal, Dawn Maddock released the following statement:

"I am very sad and disappointed that we are using resources needed to prepare for our amazing upcoming graduation ceremony to clean up our windows, buildings and buses after this tagging incident. This is an ongoing investigation, and we have faith in our local law enforcement that they will find out and charge the individuals that did this to our high school."

The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SV Police Dept at 458-3311.

