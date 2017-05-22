Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation - Tucson News Now

Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District) Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)
(Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District) (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)
(Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District) (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)
(Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District) (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

If this was a school prank, no one is laughing. And now school staff are racing to clean it up before graduation in three days.  

Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. 

They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.  Suspects spray painted the track, buses, and the press box area according to Public Information Officer for SVUSD Eve Dickerson.  The suspects also stole speed bumps that were screwed into the asphalt, however law enforcement found them in the desert.  

According to SVUSD officials surveillance cameras did not capture clear images of the damage. District officials believe that it was students who did the damage.  

Buena H.S. Principal, Dawn Maddock released the following statement: 

"I am very sad and disappointed that we are using resources needed to prepare for our amazing upcoming graduation ceremony to clean up our windows, buildings and buses after this tagging incident.  This is an ongoing investigation, and we have faith in our local law enforcement that they will find out and charge the individuals that did this to our high school."

The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the SV Police Dept at 458-3311.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

    Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:21:02 GMT
    Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)

    Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.  

    Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.  

  • breaking

    Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

    Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:52:05 GMT
    Tres Wick (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Tres Wick (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.

  • Man arrested in 2014 deaths of quadriplegic fiancée, unborn son

    Man arrested in 2014 deaths of quadriplegic fiancée, unborn son

    Friday, May 19 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-05-19 18:24:16 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:00:48 GMT
    Andres Reyes (left) is faces charges of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son. (Source Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Memories of Bridget Charlebois Facebook page)Andres Reyes (left) is faces charges of first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Bridget Charlebois and her unborn son. (Source Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Memories of Bridget Charlebois Facebook page)

    Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.

    Police arrested Andres Bohn Reyes on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the deaths of Bridget Charlebois and the baby she was carrying.

    •   
Powered by Frankly