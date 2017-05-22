Salpointe Catholic’s Class of 2017 earns millions in Merit scholarships

Salpointe Catholic High School is proud to announce that the 235 members of the Class of 2017 were accepted to 190 of the finest colleges, universities and military academies. Twenty-eight Lancers graduated as Salpointe Scholars with GPAs of 4.0 or higher; 17 will participate in athletics at the college level and three will enter college as National Hispanic Scholars. See full list of college acceptances attached.



“Salpointe Catholic continues to be a high school of distinction due to the high achievement of our Lancer students, and we are proud to announce that the Class of 2017 earned more than $24 million in merit scholarships,” said Principal Sr. Helen Timothy, IBVM.

Salpointe’s Baccalaureate Mass was held May 20 at St. Augustine Cathedral, followed by a commencement ceremony at the Tucson Convention Center. Graduation speakers were Eric Hardy, who will attend Princeton University, and Sebastian Villanueva, who will attend the University of Arizona.

In addition, the following awards were presented to the Class of 2017:

Carmelite Medal Awards – David Conger attending United States Naval Academy and Isabella Nowland attending Texas A&M University

John Hughes Spirit Award – Sophia Heemsbergen attending the University of Arizona

Outstanding Male Athlete – Luke Wallace attending Wabash College

Outstanding Female Athlete – Megan Cracchiolo attending University of California, Los Angeles

Gary Gillette Most Inspirational Athlete of the Year Memorial Award – Alec McCall attending Arizona State University

Outstanding Fine Artist, Performance – Carmen Gallegos attending the University of Arizona

Outstanding Fine Artist, Visual – Emma Winn attending Northern Arizona University, Honors College

"The Class of 2017 has been an ambitious class and we are proud that 99% will go on to college. Every student has a plan for the future, from enlisting in the military to traveling with Up With People to attending college in nearly every corner of the U.S.,” said College Counselor Lynn Ossowski.



Salpointe commends the Class of 2017 for their achievements and wishes them all the best as they take what has been learned at Salpointe on to college and beyond.



“We are proud of their accomplishments here at Salpointe and know that they will embrace the challenge to excel at the next level,” said President Kay Sullivan.

