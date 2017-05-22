Salpointe Catholic’s Class of 2017 earns millions in Merit scholarships

The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
There is no time for when the area will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.
Seventy-four students and more than a dozen adult chaperones waited until the early morning hours for buses that never arrived.
Homes are being evacuated in Nogales Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities said.
A news conference is planned Monday morning to talk about moving forward with building the January 8th memorial. Crystal Kasnoff, Executive Director of Tucson’s January 8th memorial
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on May 19 in connection to allegations they both had used a ping pong-type paddle on at least two separate occasions to hit an 11-year-old boy’s buttocks more than 30 times.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
