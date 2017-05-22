Crash involving semi closes east and westbound lanes of I-10 west of Tucson

A crash involving a semi has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10, west of Tucson according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is stopped one mile west of Pinal Air Park at milepost 232, according to ADOT.

Late breaking; fiery crash on I-10 near Pinal Air Park Rd. Video Source:Jordan Carpenter. @ArizonaDOT #Tucson pic.twitter.com/wQ6pqjJZGC — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) May 22, 2017

There is no time for when the area will reopen. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

