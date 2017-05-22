Three injured in rollover west of Tucson - Tucson News Now

Three injured in rollover west of Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Northwest Fire District) (Source: Northwest Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District. 

Two people had minor injuries, while a third person was reportedly thrown from the vehicle had serious and potentially life threatening injuries.  

According to Keeley all have been transported to the hospital for treatment.  

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.  

No further information has been released at this time. 

