Grass fire closes US 191 in Cochise County

A portion of U.S. 191 in Cochise County was closed Monday night due to a grass fire, authorities said.

Carol A. Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, said the fire was reported around 5 p.m.

Officials said the five-acre fire has reached U.S. 191 and drivers should avoid the area.

