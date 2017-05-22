New information on baby formula tampering

There is new information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula. This all came from Tucson Police reports that Tucson News Now received.



The baby that had the tampered formula was being watched by his grandmother, while his mom was at work. The grandmother told police that the formula lid was easier to open then normal and called it weird. Once she removed the lid, she found a paper seal.

Investigators say the grandmother made a bottle for the baby that it didn't want. Later on, she gave the baby an ounce of the formula, not knowing that it had been tampered with.

The report stated the baby began to cry and vomited several times. The family called their pediatrician as the baby continued vomiting and became lethargic. They took the toddler to Tucson Medical Center, where the baby was checked out and released.

