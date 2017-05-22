New information on baby formula tampering - Tucson News Now

New information on baby formula tampering

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There is new information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula. This all came from Tucson Police reports that Tucson News Now received.

The baby that had the tampered formula was being watched by his grandmother, while his mom was at work. The grandmother told police that the formula lid was easier to open then normal and called it weird. Once she removed the lid, she found a paper seal.

Investigators say the grandmother made a bottle for the baby that it didn't want. Later on, she gave the baby an ounce of the formula, not knowing that it had been tampered with.

The report stated the baby began to cry and vomited several times. The family called their pediatrician as the baby continued vomiting and became lethargic. They took the toddler to Tucson Medical Center, where the baby was checked out and released.

[READ MORE: URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated]

[READ MORE: FIVE THINGS: What you need to know about case of contaminated baby formula in Tucson]

[READ MORE: Food bank responds after news of baby formula contamination]

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • New information on baby formula tampering

    New information on baby formula tampering

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:02:51 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    New information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula according to reports from the Tucson Police Department. 

    New information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula according to reports from the Tucson Police Department. 

  • Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

    Buena H.S.: Scrambling to clean graffiti before graduation

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:21:02 GMT
    Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)Graffiti on a school bus. (Source: Sierra Vista Unified School District)

    Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.  

    Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.  

  • breaking

    Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

    Sierra Vista man faces multiple charges for two shooting incidents

    Monday, May 22 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-05-22 17:52:05 GMT
    Tres Wick (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Tres Wick (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Tres Wick was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on two bonds totaling $300,000.

    •   
Powered by Frankly