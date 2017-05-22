Veterans at-risk of missing VA appointments due to contract dispute

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System learned Friday, May 19 that its exclusive non-emergency transportation contractor, LMC Medical Transport, was not able to pick up all veterans who are entitled to beneficiary travel benefits.
A portion of U.S. 191 in Cochise County was closed Monday night due to a grass fire, authorities said.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The rollover crash of a single vehicle on El Camino Del Cerro and Avenida Corto has injured three people, according to Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District.
New information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula according to reports from the Tucson Police Department.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
