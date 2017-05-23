TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. VETERANS AT RISK OF MISSING VA APPOINTMENTS DUE TO CONTRACT DISPUTE

An estimated 200 veterans a day are at risk of not making their Tucson VA medical appointments due to a contract dispute, possibly putting their health in jeopardy.

#ICYMI Veterans with transportation questions can call the SAVAHCS Beneficiary Travel Office at 520-792-1450 x 4626 https://t.co/9RGCX9XGSA — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 23, 2017

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System learned Friday that its exclusive non-emergency transportation contractor, LMC Medical Transport, was not able to pick up all veterans who are entitled to beneficiary travel benefits.

If you or a veteran you know may be worried, contact the SAVAHCS Beneficiary Travel Office with transportation questions at (520) 792-1450 x 4626.

2. KOLD INVESTIGATES: PARKING PERPETRATORS YIELD SHOCKING UNPAID AMOUNT

It is a law just like any other: You must pay to park.

But the cost of parking violations has climbed to a shocking amount for the top 13 parking perps in Tucson.

ONLY ON #KOLD: We're exposing the top parking perpetrators in #Tucson, who owe nearly $205,000 in tickets! My report at 10. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/LJFxMkWRYI — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) May 23, 2017

Through a records request, Tucson News Now has learned those individuals owe the city a combined $204,906.40 in parking fines. Check out the list HERE or read the entire report HERE.



3. MANCHESTER LATEST: POLICE ARREST 23-YEAR-OLD MAN

(AP) - The Latest on the blast at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England:

Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

The Islamic State group says one of its members planted "bombs" in the middle of crowds in Manchester.

HAPPENING TODAY

New lane restrictions along Ina Road and Interstate 10 as construction continues.

Ina Road, east of Silverbell Road, will be narrowed to one lane in both directions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, to set bridge girders.

Additional maintenance work along I-10 near Ina Rd. will cause some delays.





WEATHER

Mainly sunny with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs near 100.

Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside in the middle of the day.



