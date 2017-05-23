TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Three bear sighting in less than a week on Mount Lemmon have prompted a bear warning to hikers and campers.
A multiple-vehicle accident near Tucson Monday afternoon closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Southern Arizona VA Health Care System learned Friday, May 19 that its exclusive non-emergency transportation contractor, LMC Medical Transport, was not able to pick up all veterans who are entitled to beneficiary travel benefits.
A portion of U.S. 191 in Cochise County was closed Monday night due to a grass fire, authorities said.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
More than 50 others are injured, police said.
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarly for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
