Wildlife officials issue warning after 3 bear sightings on Mt. Lemmon

Officials with Arizona Game and Fish putting out a warning ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Three bear sighting in less than a week on Mount Lemmon have prompted a bear warning to hikers and campers.

Wildlife experts say the encounter happened Thursday May 18. “The first bear raided the camp during daylight hours Thursday and Friday when the campers were a field" said AZ Game and Fish Public Information Officer, Mark Hart.

It happened near where the Arizona Trial intersects the Red Ridge Trail.



The next bear sighting happened near Summerhaven on Saturday. Hart said, “apparently smelled food that had been cooking inside earlier. It did not try to get in, but could have easily.”



Wildlife officials say the bears are getting too comfortable with humans and are beginning to associate the presence of humans with food.

Hart said, “We want hikers and campers to be “bear aware” Memorial Day weekend. Don’t feed them, store food in locking “bear boxes” in campgrounds, secure lids on garbage cans and dumpsters, and never, ever take food in your tent. Wash up after cooking or eating as you still smell like food afterward, bears have a keen sense of smell.”



Other tips:

If one approaches or won’t leave, “get big.” Stand upright, wave arms overhead, yell, throw what’s handy, maintain direct eye contact. That’s called “hazing,” or scaring them away.



Call dispatch at 623-237-7201 If you cross paths with a bad news bear.

