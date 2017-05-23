KOLD HEROES: Golden idea becomes a reality

Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Buena High School, in the Sierra Vista Unified School District, was spray painted sometime over the weekend, according to district officials. They believe the graffiti happened some time between midnight Sunday, May 21 and 2 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Three bear sighting in less than a week on Mount Lemmon have prompted a bear warning to hikers and campers.
Three bear sighting in less than a week on Mount Lemmon have prompted a bear warning to hikers and campers.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In addition to the arrests, nine people appeared in Marana Municipal Court voluntarily to take care of their warrants when they learned police officers were trying to find them.
In addition to the arrests, nine people appeared in Marana Municipal Court voluntarily to take care of their warrants when they learned police officers were trying to find them.
A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four legged companions.
A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four legged companions.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.