TUSD ready for free summer meal program

Leaders of Tucson's largest school district say they're ready for the Summer Food Service Program for Children.

The Tucson Unified School District has offered it for years, and leaders say it's a great asset for the city.

"There's a great need in our community," said Lindsay Aguilar, TUSD's dietitian.

One thing many don't know is there are no income guidelines - every student qualifies.

"It's still something that's really nice and convenient that's available to keep kids healthy and providing nutrition over the summer," Aguilar said.

The program runs from May 30 - July 21. No meals are available July 4.

You can get more information on the program, and others, by clicking HERE.

