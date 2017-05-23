Union slams Ducey veto of teacher evaluation bill

The union representing Arizona teachers is slamming Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing what they called a sensible change to the evaluation process for classroom instructors and principals.
The bill Ducey vetoed lowered the percentage of a teacher's performance based on standardized test scores and excluded students who weren't in a teacher's class the entire year. It also barred use of test scores if the teacher doesn't teach courses tests cover.
Ducey said in a veto letter that the legislation would have diminished the focus on improving student outcomes in measuring teacher performance.
Republican Sen. Steve Smith said Tuesday, May 23, his bill still included test scores but focused more on how teachers actually perform in the classroom.
Joe Thomas of the Arizona Education Association says his group was "stunned" by the veto.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.