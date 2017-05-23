Union slams Ducey veto of teacher evaluation bill

The union representing Arizona teachers is slamming Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing what they called a sensible change to the evaluation process for classroom instructors and principals.

The bill Ducey vetoed lowered the percentage of a teacher's performance based on standardized test scores and excluded students who weren't in a teacher's class the entire year. It also barred use of test scores if the teacher doesn't teach courses tests cover.

Ducey said in a veto letter that the legislation would have diminished the focus on improving student outcomes in measuring teacher performance.

Republican Sen. Steve Smith said Tuesday, May 23, his bill still included test scores but focused more on how teachers actually perform in the classroom.

Joe Thomas of the Arizona Education Association says his group was "stunned" by the veto.

