Off-duty agent named in Sawmill Fire, investigation continues

(Source: See It, Snap It, Send It)

It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 in southern Arizona and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Records released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department show a man interviewed that day told deputies he was target shooting in the area and started the fire.

The paperwork states that Dennis Dickey said he was shooting Tannerite, an explosive material commonly used for target practice.

The PCSD did not file charges against Dickey, because the investigation is being handled by the U.S. Forest Service.

Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, said Tuesday, May 23, that the incident is still under investigation. When that process is complete, she said it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorneys Office to decide if charges should be filed. It could include criminal charges, a civil lawsuit or both.

The Sawmill Fire burned through state land as well.

Tiffany Davila, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said the U.S. Forest Service is handling the entire investigation and will share the results with the state. She said it would be up to the Arizona Department of Land Management to decide if charges should be filed for the cost to the state.

Border Patrol Tucson Sector stated previously that one of its agents was being investigated in connection to the Sawmill Fire for recreational shooting off-duty.

A message from the sector's media affairs team stated Tuesday that the agency would not name the agent because it was on off-duty issue.

