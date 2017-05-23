Marana warrant sweep results in five arrests

Police in Marana arrested five absconders during a warrant sweep looking for people with active DUI and traffic warrants issued by the Marana Municipal Court.

According to a news release from the Marana Police Department, there are about 100 active DUI arrest warrants issued by the Marana court. This is in addition to hundreds of other active warrants from the court which are related to the general scope of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

In addition to the arrests, nine people appeared voluntarily in court to take care of their warrants when they learned police officers were trying to find them. Officers served warrants to four people who were already in jail.

According to the release, the sweep resulted in 18 arrest warrants being served by police officers. A total of $3,807 in bonds and 10 no-bond warrants were served.

Absconders were taken straight to court for their appearance before the Town Magistrate. This saved taxpayers and the town about $4,200 in booking and jail fees, according to the release.

A $35,000 grant from the DUI Abatement Council was used to provide the funding for this sweep. The grant funds overtime for warrant sweeps. The MPD is scheduled to conduct more sweeps later.

People with warrants can avoid arrest by taking care of their warrants at the Marana Court during regular business hours.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.