Heat and tire safety before hitting the road

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The fiery crash on I-10 on Monday, May 22 is just another reminder why drivers should check their tires during triple digit weather.

Andy Jordan has been driving semi-trucks for about 40 years. We caught him fueling up at the TTT truck stop, as he was on his way to Nogales. 

Jordan has had his front tires go out on him twice. He says, that can make it tough for the driver to steer. That’s why he begins every trip with a check of his tires. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has a reminder list for drivers:

  • Check your tires regularly.
  • Make sure they are in good condition.
  • Make sure they are inflated to the recommended pressure. You can find that information inside your door jam or in your car's manual.

