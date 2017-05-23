BP agents seize $738,000 in drugs, arrest 6 during weekend stops - Tucson News Now

BP agents seize $738,000 in drugs, arrest 6 during weekend stops

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Last weekend Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents. 

According to the CBP release the first stop was on Friday, May 19 at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.  BP agents from the Nogales Station were working the checkpoint when a BP canine alerted to possible drugs inside an SUV.  The vehicle was pulled for additional inspection, where agents discovered more than 62 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.  

The driver and the passenger, both women and U.S. citizens were arrested.  They now face drug smuggling charges.    

In a second incident on Sunday, May 21 BP agents with the Ajo Station noticed two suspicious vehicles that had been traveling cross-country on an unestablished road near Why, Arizona.  According to the release agents lost contact with the vehicles. 

BP agents on ATVs headed to the area and found the vehicles were stuck in a wash and were covered with camouflage tarps. The agents searched the vehicles and found more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana inside.  

A search of the area near the vehicles turned up four Mexican nationals that were illegally present in the U.S. According to the release, they were also arrested and face immigration violations.   

All the drugs and vehicles were seized and the suspects were handed over for processing. Both cases are still under investigation. 

