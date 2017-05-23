Tucson city leaders pass new spice ordinance

On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.

All of the Tucson city council members votes yes for ordinance, a move that was met with applause for those in attendance.

JUST IN: All city council members voted yes to pass new spice ordinance; dozens of supporters cheering on decision. pic.twitter.com/Em3ljO69Ym — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 24, 2017

Arizona has passed two laws in the past five years prohibiting the use, sell and manufacture of the synthetic cannabinoids.

But each time, drug makers change the formula, skirting the laws and that is why its been so difficult to keep up.

Tucson will supplement the state law and add EG-018, the newest cannabinoid on the market.

The new spice ordinance can be found HERE.

