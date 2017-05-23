Tucson city leaders pass new spice ordinance

The vote for passage was 3-2 along party lines. A tentative budget means the ceiling can be lowered but it cannot be raised.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
Last weekend Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services on Memorial Day. Here's how it works.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.
