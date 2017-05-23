Fire danger forces suspension of permits for open burn in Sierra - Tucson News Now

Fire danger forces suspension of permits for open burn in Sierra Vista

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services will not issue any permits authorizing open burning within the Sierra Vista city limits, due to dry conditions and evidence of significant fire danger, according to a recent release. 

“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said. “We have little choice but to take this action as a precautionary measure to help ensure our community remains safe.” 

Permit suspension is expected to remain in effect until there is significant rainfall in the area, which may not happen until monsoon begins in early to mid summer. 

Stage one Fire Restrictions have been implemented by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, in southern Arizona as well, effective Wednesday, May 24. Fire restrictions are for state owned and managed lands within Cochise, Greenlee, Graham, La Paz, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties. 

2017 Fire Restrictions Southern AZ by Tucson News Now on Scribd

State and city restrictions go only so far, residents are reminded of the high fire danger and are urged to be extremely cautious when taking part in activities that could spark an accidental fire.  This includes activities like smoking, shooting, and barbecuing. 

“Please remember that big fires start small. Do your part to protect our community and play it safe this fire season,” Cimino said.

2017 S AZ MAP by Tucson News Now on Scribd

