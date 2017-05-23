Stage 1 fire restrictions for southern AZ

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions for all of southern Arizona, according to a recent release.

This restriction will be in place in eight Arizona counties on all state-owned and state-managed lands.

The restriction begins Wednesday, May 24 and will last until further notice.

