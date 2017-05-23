Stage 1 fire restrictions for southern AZ

“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It's been a month since the Sawmill Fire sparked on April 23 southeast of Green Valley and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.
The vote for passage was 3-2 along party lines. A tentative budget means the ceiling can be lowered but it cannot be raised.
The vote for passage was 3-2 along party lines. A tentative budget means the ceiling can be lowered but it cannot be raised.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.