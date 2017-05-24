A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC

There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.
We wouldn't walk around outside barefoot when the temps hit the triple digits. Yet some folks expect their dogs to be able to tolerate hot pavement or hiking trails. While your dog's paw pads may be tough, they are still sensitive.
We wouldn't walk around outside barefoot when the temps hit the triple digits. Yet some folks expect their dogs to be able to tolerate hot pavement or hiking trails. While your dog's paw pads may be tough, they are still sensitive.
A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four-legged companions.
A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four-legged companions.
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.
A Scottsdale woman and her cat are getting used to life as viral sensations.
Declared unadoptable by the Humane Society, but called perfect by The Clay Township Police Department, Leonard has been named the first official police pit bull in Ohio.
Declared unadoptable by the Humane Society, but called perfect by The Clay Township Police Department, Leonard has been named the first official police pit bull in Ohio.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...