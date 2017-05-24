A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC

There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation.

All the felines were getting medical check ups on Tuesday, May 23, with the team looking for everything from parasites to dehydration and other possible health problems that come from hoarding type situations. These evaluations were conducted before the cats were taken into the shelter.

According to Dr. Sarah Rios, many of the cats are missing teeth, but that is good news, as that seems to be the only obvious health issue the cats have.

Right now though, PACC is extremely overcrowded and in need of adopters and foster families.

For more information on fostering click here: http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=991

To see who is available for adoption click here: http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=215125

