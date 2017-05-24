A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC - Tucson News Now

A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Pima Animal Care Center) (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation. 

All the felines were getting medical check ups on Tuesday, May 23, with the team looking for everything from parasites to dehydration and other possible health problems that come from hoarding type situations. These evaluations were conducted before the cats were taken into the shelter. 

According to Dr. Sarah Rios, many of the cats are missing teeth, but that is good news, as that seems to be the only obvious health issue the cats have. 

Right now though, PACC is extremely overcrowded and in need of adopters and foster families. 

For more information on fostering click here: http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/one.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=991

To see who is available for adoption click here: http://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=215125

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC

    A few more feline mouths to feed at PACC

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:28 AM EDT2017-05-24 05:28:12 GMT
    (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)(Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation. 

    There are 19 more cats and kittens calling the Pima Animal Care Center home Tuesday night, according to PACC they were rescued from a hoarding situation. 

  • Protect your dog's paws in extreme heat

    Protect your dog's paws in extreme heat

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:25:06 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 04:20:51 GMT
    Bruce has been treated for burned paws (Source: Arizona Humane Society)Bruce has been treated for burned paws (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    We wouldn't walk around outside barefoot when the temps hit the triple digits. Yet some folks expect their dogs to be able to tolerate hot pavement or hiking trails. While your dog's paw pads may be tough, they are still sensitive. 

    We wouldn't walk around outside barefoot when the temps hit the triple digits. Yet some folks expect their dogs to be able to tolerate hot pavement or hiking trails. While your dog's paw pads may be tough, they are still sensitive. 

  • KOLD HEROES: Golden idea becomes a reality

    KOLD HEROES: Golden idea becomes a reality

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:50:32 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four-legged companions.

    A Tucson woman saw a golden opportunity to save the lives of some very special four-legged companions.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

Powered by Frankly