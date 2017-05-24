Bear wanders into foothills neighborhood - Tucson News Now

Bear wanders into foothills neighborhood

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
A bear looks into a home in the 3900 block of Via Palomita on Wednesday, May 24. (Source: Randy Ross) A bear looks into a home in the 3900 block of Via Palomita on Wednesday, May 24. (Source: Randy Ross)
(Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A bear has been reported exploring a populated part of Tucson on Wednesday, May 24.

Beginning Tuesday night, May 23, a black bear was seen in four locations near East Skyline Drive in La Paloma, between East Sunrise Drive and North Pontatoc Road.

Sightings were reported at the following locations and times:

  • 7 p.m., Tuesday: 6500 block of North Longfellow Drive
  • 8 p.m.: 6500 block of North Mesa View Drive
  • 9 p.m.: In a wash, going south from Skyline Drive and North Columbus Boulevard toward Sunrise Drive.
  • 7 a.m., Wednesday: 3900 block of Via Palomita, near Gate 4 of the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department sent out a tweet late Tuesday night, saying a bear was spotted in the Catalina Foothills.


Wildlife officials believe it is the same bear that was found roaming around a campground over the weekend.

The bear is considered dangerous and if you see it call 623-236-7201 immediately.

On Tuesday wildlife officials issued a warning to hikers and campers on Mount Lemmon after three bear sightings.

