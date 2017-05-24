TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. OFF-DUTY AGENT NAMED IN SAWMILLE FIRE, INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Records released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department showthat Dennis Dickey, interviewed the first day of the fire, told deputies he was target shooting in the area and started the fire.

Walking through path of #sawmillfire one month since it sparked. Rancher says family made it out that day, but he was stuck behind flames pic.twitter.com/ssXR8jCGtM — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) May 23, 2017

Heidi Schewel, a spokeswoman for Coronado National Forest, said Tuesday, May 23, that the incident is still under investigation. When that process is complete, she said it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney's Office to decide if charges should be filed. It could include criminal charges, a civil lawsuit or both.

Dickey said he was shooting Tannerite, an explosive material commonly used for target practice.



2. TUCSON CITY LEADERS PASS NEW SPICE ORDINANCE

On Tuesday, May 23, Tucson city leaders passed a new ordinance to increase the penalties for people who violate the spice prohibition.

JUST IN: #Tucson city leaders approve ordinance to increase penalties for those who violate spice prohibition >> https://t.co/oWUVnGnWbt pic.twitter.com/Tj2VnIJ3P2 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) May 24, 2017

The ordinance is designed to address drug makers changing the formulas, and skirting existing laws.



3. BP AGENTS SEIZE $738,000 IN DRUGS, ARREST 6 DURING WEEKEND STOPS

Last weekend Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents.

Tucson Sector #USBP agents arrest 6 and seize $738K worth of narcotics in 2 separate events #AlwaysVigilant #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/1wBz3O8uBX — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 24, 2017

According to the CBP release the first stop was on Friday, May 19 at the Interstate 19 checkpoint. agents discovered more than 62 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle.

In a second incident on Sunday, May 21 BP agents with the Ajo Station noticed two suspicious vehicles that had been traveling cross-country on an unestablished road near Why, Arizona. The agents searched the vehicles and found more than 1,100 pounds of marijuana inside.

A search of the area near the vehicles turned up four Mexican nationals that were illegally present in the U.S.

Both cases are still under investigation.

HAPPENING TODAY

University of Arizona professor William Beezley will be presented with the 2017 Ohtli award, one of the highest honors given by the government of Mexico.

Other recipients of the award include actress Eva Longoria, U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, and baseball's Fernando Valenzuela.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and hot. High temperature around 103°.

