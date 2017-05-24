TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

“Dry conditions are common this time of year but the fires we’ve already seen in our area this year indicate that the potential severity of the brush fire season is high,” Sierra Vista Fire Marshal Paul Cimino said.
Check your tires before hitting the road this holiday weekend.
All of the Tucson city council members votes yes for the ordinance, a move that was met with applause from those in attendance.
The vote for passage was 3-2 along party lines. A tentative budget means the ceiling can be lowered but it cannot be raised.
Border Patrol agents seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents last weekend.
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Middle school students screamed in science class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight right in front of their desks and police have arrested the two involved.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
A picture of Crescent Leadership Academy Principal Nicholas Dean could potentially cost him his career and livelihood.
