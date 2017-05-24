South Tucson police seeing success in fight against spice

South Tucson police Chief Michael Ford said he is seeing success in their fight against spice.

South Tucson was involved in a multi-city spice bust last July. Now nearly a year later, they have seen the number of spice calls d rop drastically.

Ford said during the first quarter of 2017 the department didn’t receive any spice calls. This time last year there were 73.

South #Tucson PD says this business was once selling spice. Now it's available for new businesses to come in and boost South Tucson economy pic.twitter.com/mhbVF7qDXc — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 24, 2017

The chief wouldn’t share all his of secrets in their fight against the drug, but said teaming up with other departments helped in the fight.

He said they were able to work with federal agencies like the DEA for enforcement and the Pima County Health Department to help people who use spice.

He added without their help, the department wouldn't be where it is today

“It's a strain on our services economically. It also put people who needed our services at risk because our officers and firefighters were busy with other events,” he said.

He said there is still a lot to do to get rid of spice entirely in Pima County.

