Pet Pals - Meet Charlie!

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Charlie."

This fun-loving guy really needs to find his forever family. He's been homeless for over 100 days.

He has lots of energy, but would thrive in the right situation.

If you'd like to learn more about Charlie, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSAZ is also offering their "Summertime Spay/Neuter Sizzler" for the month of June.

Any spay/neuter for a dog is just $25. Click HERE for more information.

