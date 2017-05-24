McSally cancels healthcare town hall for family emergency

Representative Martha McSally announced Wednesday that she is forced to cancel a planned healthcare telephone town hall because of a family emergency.

She released this statement:

“The man who has been a father figure in Rep. McSally’s life for the last twenty took a turn for the worse this morning in his battle against cancer and his health is rapidly deteriorating. Rep. McSally has to urgently fly back to Tucson this afternoon. She regretfully will have to reschedule the health care telephone town hall for the next available date. Due to this emergency, the Congresswoman will also miss votes on Wednesday and Thursday. Rep. McSally has already informed the Speaker of this unfortunate circumstance. She appreciates her constituents’ understanding during this difficult time.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.