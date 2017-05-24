No kids on board school bus that rear-ended car

Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a report.
Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a report.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bear had to be put down because it charged at a Game and Fish officer.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bear had to be put down because it charged at a Game and Fish officer.
Opioid overdose reversal medication will be sold without a prescription at CVS pharmacies statewide, the Arizona Attorney General said.
Opioid overdose reversal medication will be sold without a prescription at CVS pharmacies statewide, the Arizona Attorney General said.
Charlie has lots of energy, but would thrive in the right situation.
Charlie has lots of energy, but would thrive in the right situation.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says no injuries were reported after a school bus rear-ended a car Wednesday morning at Craycroft Road and Sunrise Drive.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department says no injuries were reported after a school bus rear-ended a car Wednesday morning at Craycroft Road and Sunrise Drive.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway.
The crash had both westbound lanes blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear wrecked vehicles and spilled fuel from the roadway.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.