No kids on board school bus that rear-ended car

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says no injuries were reported after a school bus rear-ended a car Wednesday morning at Craycroft Road and Sunrise Drive.

Cody Gress, spokesman for the department said no kids were on board the bus.

The bus driver was not injured.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital for treatment.

