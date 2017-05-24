Arizona AG: CVS to offer opoioid overdose medication without prescription

Opioid overdose reversal medication will be sold without a prescription at CVS pharmacies statewide, the Arizona Attorney General said.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced at a news conference on Tuesday, May 23, that the state, in cooperation with the pharmacy, will be expanding the availability of these lifesaving drugs.

CVS Health, first responders, and community leaders were also in attendance for the announcement at the CVS Pharmacy on East Camelback Road in Phoenix.

A report from FOX 10 in Phoenix said the NARCAN nasal spray, which costs about $120, will eventually go on sale at Arizona's CVS stores. Read the report HERE.

"It is important for us to get our message out," Brnovich told FOX 10. "It is not only prevention but if someone has overdosed, we want to make sure it is easier for them to get the antidote, so they have a chance at living."

According to the NARCAN website, the nasal spray is the "first and only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose." NARCAN counteracts the effects of opioid overdose. The website states it, "was developed for first responders, as well as family, friends, and caregivers."

