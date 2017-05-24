CBP arrests sex offenders who entered U.S. illegally

Two sex offenders were arrested by Tucson Sector CBP agents on Friday, according to a report.

Ajo Station agents arrested 32-year-old Jose Pineda-Torres, a Honduran national, for entering the U.S. illegally. His records check revealed he was convicted in 2012 of Facilitation of Attempted Aggravated Sexual Battery in Tennessee.

Agents at Douglas Station arrested 34-year-old Adonay Murrillo-Arellano, a Mexican national, for being illegally present in the U.S. His records check revealed a 2006 conviction and deportation for third-degree rape in Oregon.

Both men are facing criminal charges for re-entering the U.S. illegally.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.