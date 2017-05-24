Cunningham named scout for Coyotes - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Cunningham named scout for Coyotes

By Tucson News Now Staff
Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham. (Source: Tucson News Now) Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham, who nearly died after collapsing before a game in November, has a new job.

Cunningham has been hired as a scout for the Arizona Coyotes, the Roadrunners' parent club.

The team made the announcement Wednesday, May 24.

Cunningham collapsed on the ice before a home game against the Manitoba Moose on Nov. 19. According to doctors, Cunningham's heart did not beat on its own for two days after the collapse.

Cunningham endured months of rehabilitation after losing part of his left leg.

