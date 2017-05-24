Cunningham named scout for Coyotes

Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham, who nearly died after collapsing before a game in November, has a new job as a scout for the Coyotes.
Former Tucson Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham, who nearly died after collapsing before a game in November, has a new job as a scout for the Coyotes.
In return, the Saguaros will offer host families $1.50 game tickets and discounts on select Saguaros merchandise.
In return, the Saguaros will offer host families $1.50 game tickets and discounts on select Saguaros merchandise.
For the first time in nearly four years, the Arizona Diamondbacks are nine games over .500. And every win, it seems, has a different player leading the way. Reliever J.J. Hoover filled that role in Tuesday night's 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
For the first time in nearly four years, the Arizona Diamondbacks are nine games over .500. And every win, it seems, has a different player leading the way. Reliever J.J. Hoover filled that role in Tuesday night's 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.
Three sets of siblings also on the list.
Three sets of siblings also on the list.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.