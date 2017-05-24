Former Douglas police sergeant sentenced to prison

Theodore Kulkens pleaded guilty to transportation of marijuana for sale, less than a month after he was sentenced to probation for theft.
South Tucson police Chief Michael Ford said he is seeing success in their fight against spice.
All of the Tucson city council members votes yes for the ordinance, a move that was met with applause from those in attendance.
Border Patrol agents seized $188,000 in methamphetamine and $550,000 in marijuana and arrested six people in two separate incidents last weekend.
New information about the baby that was poisoned with the tampered formula according to reports from the Tucson Police Department.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
