Former Douglas police sergeant sentenced to prison

A Cochise County judge sentenced a former sergeant in the Douglas Police Department to five years in prison on Wednesday, May 24, for transporting marijuana.

According to a news release from the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Theodore Kulkens pleaded guilty to transportation of marijuana for sale, less than a month after he was sentenced to probation for theft. Kulkens admitted in court that the new offense violated the terms of his probation.

Judge Wallace Hoggatt sentenced Kulkens to five years in prison and revoked his probation in the theft case.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Kulkens on Dec. 10, 2016, for transporting 224 pounds of marijuana in the back of an SUV from Douglas to Tucson.

Kulkens owes $14,991 in restitution to the Douglas Police Department. A percentage of what he earns in prison will go toward restitution.

