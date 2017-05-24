CPR training helps wife save her husband's life

Kathie Brauchla woke up to a frightening situation in the middle of the night on September 29, 2012.

Her husband Gary's heart had stopped.

"She heard what she thought was me snoring and it was actually my last gasp," Gary Brauchla said.

Kathie said she immediately started performing CPR and called 911.

"Put into action all of the training that I had had over the years," she said.

Kathie said she learned CPR during her time working as a surgical technician. She said she thought she'd never have to use the training.

"I always wondered why we needed it working in surgery because we had anesthesia and it wasn't something I was ever going to do," Kathie said.

The training, however, is what saved her husband's life.

"A few minutes could have made all the difference. I could have been dead," Gary said. "I'm really grateful for Kathie. She's my hero."

After weeks of treatment and rehabilitation, Gary left Tucson Medical Center and made a full recovery. He even took up activities he'd never done before.

"Eight months later I ran my first 5K at 68 years old," Gary said. He will run in his 16th race this Saturday. Gary said this experience also gave him a new found purpose.

"I started reaching out to different towns and different communities and giving classes on bystander CPR," Gary said.

He is the president of a non-profit called the Arizona Cardiac Arrest Survivors Group.

The couple is now training as many people as they can, with hopes that they'll know how to save someone's life.

"Definitely thankful. Because had I not been in that field, I probably would never had that training and would not know what to do," Kathie said.

TMC and American Medical Response will team up on May 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at various points on the TMC campus to participate in the World CPR Challenge.

They will work to train as many people as possible in compression-only CPR.

