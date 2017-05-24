Rabies cases on the rise in Cochise County

Rabies cases are increasing in Cochise County. Three skunks and five gray foxes have tested positive for rabies, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The latest incident was a skunk that was attacking a man in his yard.

CCSO is reminding residents of this increase in cases and that rabies is 100 percent preventable with vaccinations. They advise that all domestic pets be current on their rabies shots to help minimize any outbreak.

Need information on where to get your pet vaccinated? Click here: http://www.cochisecountyhumanesociety.org/vaccination-clinics.html

