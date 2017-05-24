UPDATE: Crews stop progress of fire in Redington Pass

Crews stopped the progress of a fire in the Redington Pass area on Wednesday, May 24.

According to inciweb.com, the Racetrack 2 Fire burned about 5 acres of grass and brush.

The fire, located near mile post 8.5 on Redington Pass, is human-caused and under investigation.

Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said a helicopter, some fire engines and a hot shot crew were sent to battle the blaze.

