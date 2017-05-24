State unveils fire awareness billboards

There are two, soon to be three billboards that are helping to make Arizonans aware of fire dangers in the state. The messaging on the billboards is simple "Put out your campfires" and "One Spark is all it Takes."

Fire season has arrived and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management has unveiled these billboards in the hope that they reinforce fire safety across the state.

According to DFFM, they have responded to more than 600 wildfires on state-managed lands across Arizona, and of those fires, 97 percent have been found to be human-caused.

There is a billboard up in Chino Valley and the other is on Interstate 10 just outside of Eloy. According to DFFM, a third will be going up right before the 4th of July weekend near Payson.

All three billboards will remain up during fire season.

“Southern Arizona is going to be active this year. We have already seen that firsthand with the Sawmill and Mulberry fires and that is why we are relying on the public to take responsibility for themselves. We can only do so much outreach and fire mitigation work, but ultimately, fire safety and awareness lies in the hands of our residents,” State Forester Jeff Whitney said in a news release.

The Sawmill and Mulberry fires have already cost an estimated $8 million, according to DFFM.

Fire restrictions have also been implemented across the state.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.