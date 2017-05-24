Design a stamp for Tucson's 242nd birthday

Up close look at the winning stamp for 2016. (Source: Postal History Foundation)

Calling all kids age 5 to 17 years old, this is your chance to design a U.S. postage stamp in the 10th annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for 2017.

The Grand prize winner will have his or her design made into a custom U.S. postage stamp. According to a news release the top five winners from each age group will receive awards and prizes.

Interested in participating? You can download your entry form HERE. Click here for the rules of the contest.

You can also create your design at the Postal History Foundation at 920 North First Avenue, Tucson 85719, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents must accompany children, and the PHF is closed on federal holidays (Memorial Day and July 4).

The deadline for entries is July 21.

