Final arrest made in Sierra Vista fraud, identity theft ring

The final arrest has been made in a fraud and identity theft investigation in Sierra Vista, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release.

On Saturday, May 20 at 11:45 a.m. 33-year-old James Mosier was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint on North Highway 90, for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the SVPD. According to the news release Mosier was a suspect in an ongoing identity theft and fraud investigation that began in 2016.

SVPD made contact with Mosier at the Cochise County Jail and filed additional charges: two counts of identity theft, two counts of fraudulent schemes, forgery, credit card fraud, trafficking in stolen property, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of marijuana.

According to the news release the drug charges are from a warrant served at his home in the 500 block of North 7th Street on Dec. 20, 2016.

Also involved in the identity theft, fraud investigation are Shannon Huston and Deanna Russell, both were arrested on Dec. 19, 2016, on charges tied to forging and cashing stolen bank checks taken from residential mailboxes in Sierra Vista. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Joseph Anderson on Feb. 22, 2017, on several charges related to fraud, theft, identity theft, and forgery.

Mosier's arrest brings the SVPD investigation into the fraud, identity theft ring to a close. He is being held on a $50,000 bond, while Huston, Russell, and Anderson have all remained in jail since their arrests.

