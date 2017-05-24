Southern AZ Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day ceremonies that are taking place across southern Arizona.

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System:

The Tucson VA’s Memorial Day Ceremony pays tribute to all service members who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation.

Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the R.E. Lindsey Jr. Auditorium located in Building 4 at 3601 South 6th Ave. Tucson AZ, 85723.

This year’s guest speaker will be the Commander of the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing, Brigadier General Andrew MacDonald.

All Veterans, Tucson VA staff, and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.



East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery:

East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery (5801 East Grant Road) is hosting a Memorial Day service for all veterans. VFW Post 4903 will perform a ritual ceremony, and Sons of Orpheus will perform a musical selection. Sons of the American Revolution along with Piper Tammy Simmons will present colors. There will be a rifle salute and Taps by Bulk Fuel Company Alpha Marine Reserves.

Guest speaker: Brig. Gen. Andrew MacDonald, Commander, 162nd Wing, Arizona Air National Guard

Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 a.m. - Boy Scouts will place flags on all veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery.

Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. - Service by VFW 4903; at 10 am - Barbecue following the Service



Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery:

Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery (5401 South Park Avenue) will host a Memorial Day service for all veterans. A ritual ceremony will be presented by VFW Post 549. The Tucson Concert Band will perform. A color presentation will be presented by Tucson Detachment 007 Marine Corps League, Davis Monthan Air Force Base and Piper William Don Carlos followed by a rifle salute. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 106 will have a Memorial Museum on display featuring all local fallen heroes, past and present. Guest speaker: Michael R. Meier, Lt. Col., USAF (Retired).

Saturday, May 27, 7:30 am - Boy Scouts will place flags on all veterans’ graves throughout the cemetery.

Saturday through Monday, May 27-29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Memorial Museum

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m. - Services with VFW Post 549

International Wildlife Museum:

The International Wildlife Museum 94800 W. Gates Pass Road, five miles west of I-10) is celebrating the Memorial Day weekend with free admission to all military and their immediate families with military I.D. from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

For more information click HERE.

