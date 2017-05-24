Southern AZ Memorial Day ceremonies

Memorial Day ceremonies that are taking place across southern Arizona.
Memorial Day ceremonies that are taking place across southern Arizona.
A black bear was shot and killed after it wandered into a Tucson neighborhood Wednesday morning.
A black bear was shot and killed after it wandered into a Tucson neighborhood Wednesday morning.
"She heard what she thought was me snoring and it was actually my last gasp," Gary Brauchla said. Kathie said she immediately started performing CPR and called 911.
"She heard what she thought was me snoring and it was actually my last gasp," Gary Brauchla said. Kathie said she immediately started performing CPR and called 911.
Two local savvy shoppers said they've saved serious cash over the last few years by saving their store receipts and using certain apps.
Two local savvy shoppers said they've saved serious cash over the last few years by saving their store receipts and using certain apps.
Crews have stopped the progress of a fire in the Redington Pass area on Wednesday, May 24.
Crews have stopped the progress of a fire in the Redington Pass area on Wednesday, May 24.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Police say the father of a man accused of assaulting employees at a Moncks Corner restaurant turned his son in after seeing a news story on the incident.
Police say the father of a man accused of assaulting employees at a Moncks Corner restaurant turned his son in after seeing a news story on the incident.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.
Former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps will be sentenced today at 9:30 a.m. in U.S. District Judge Wingate's Courtroom. Epps will learn his fate inside federal court today.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.