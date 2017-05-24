Barricaded subject leads to heavy police presence on west side - Tucson News Now

Barricaded subject leads to heavy police presence on west side

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Police activity near El Rio Golf Course. (Source: Tucson News Now) Police activity near El Rio Golf Course. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said there is no danger to the public.

The home is near the El Rio Golf Course and just off of Speedway Boulevard.

North Huachuca Avenue was shut down at West El Rio Drive.

