Barricaded subject leads to heavy police presence on west side

Authorities are dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are dealing with a barricaded subject at a home on the west side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
On Saturday, May 20 at 11:45 a.m. 33-year-old James Mosier was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint on North Highway 90, for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
On Saturday, May 20 at 11:45 a.m. 33-year-old James Mosier was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint on North Highway 90, for two failure to appear warrants that were issued by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Theodore Kulkens pleaded guilty to transportation of marijuana for sale, less than a month after he was sentenced to probation for theft.
Theodore Kulkens pleaded guilty to transportation of marijuana for sale, less than a month after he was sentenced to probation for theft.
South Tucson police Chief Michael Ford said he is seeing success in their fight against spice.
South Tucson police Chief Michael Ford said he is seeing success in their fight against spice.
All of the Tucson city council members votes yes for the ordinance, a move that was met with applause from those in attendance.
All of the Tucson city council members votes yes for the ordinance, a move that was met with applause from those in attendance.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.