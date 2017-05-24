Tamara Crawley receives the AZ Education Association 2017 School - Tucson News Now

Tamara Crawley receives the AZ Education Association 2017 School Public Relations Partnership Award

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Tamara Crawley and Joe Thomas, AEA President (Source: Marana Unified School District)
Members of Marana Education Association and Tamara Crawley (Source: Marana Unified School District)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tamara Crawley, Director of Public Relations, was recently selected to receive the Arizona Education Association 2017 School Public Relations Partnership Award. 

Tamara was recognized May 13 during the AEA Foundation for Teaching & Learning Salute to Excellence award banquet. 

This award honors an exceptional school public relations person who has demonstrated a strong relationship between the district, the local association, and the community and whose efforts have improved the public’s understanding about public schools. 

