Tamara Crawley receives the AZ Education Association 2017 School Public Relations Partnership Award

Tamara Crawley, Director of Public Relations, was recently selected to receive the Arizona Education Association 2017 School Public Relations Partnership Award.

Tamara was recognized May 13 during the AEA Foundation for Teaching & Learning Salute to Excellence award banquet.

This award honors an exceptional school public relations person who has demonstrated a strong relationship between the district, the local association, and the community and whose efforts have improved the public’s understanding about public schools.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.