Copper Queen CEO Jim Dickson Recognized for Lifetime Achievement in Rural Health Care Leadership

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) honored Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) CEO, James Dickson earlier this month with the 2017 Louis Gorin Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Rural Health Care.

Award recipients are selected based on their creativity, unselfishness, compassion and cooperative attitude in seeking ways to make lasting contributions to rural health care.

“It is a rare opportunity for someone to be able to serve and help the community like I have for over 18 years.” said James Dickson, “I would like to thank my staff, Board of Directors, and Physicians for believing in the vision and being able to provide access to primary healthcare in a medically underserved communities.”

Jim Dickson, has an unwavering commitment to providing rural southern Arizonans with accessible, affordable, high-quality health care. His efforts brought state-of-the-art care to southern Arizona through renovation and expansion of the hospital and RHC diagnostic and treatment services.

Dickson has achieved this through innovative and unparalleled collaborations with major health care systems in Arizona using telemedicine for sophisticated diagnostic and specialty care in Cochise County, saving residents the expense and travel to Tucson or Phoenix for services.

In addition to his work in health care, Dickson identifies and addresses unmet community needs, creating the first library for middle school students in Bisbee and offering scholarships to Cochise County high school graduates for training to land well-paying local jobs.

“Jim Dickson’s work at the CQCH critical access hospital and affiliated RHCs, and most recently, to create one of the state’s first rural freestanding emergency departments (ED) at the Douglas Medical Complex, underscores his unwavering commitment to providing rural southern Arizonans with accessible, affordable, high quality health care.” stated Daniel Derksen, MD from the Arizona Center for Rural Health at The University of Arizona. “For 20 years, Jim has led health care improvements in Cochise County that spans over 6,200 sq. miles, has a pop. density of 20 persons/sq.mi., and 17 percent poverty rate. For comparison, Connecticut is smaller at 5,500 sq.mi., has a pop. density of 650 persons/sq.mi. and 10.7 percent poverty rate. His efforts brought state-of-the-art care to southern Arizona through renovation and expansion of the hospital and RHC diagnostic and treatment services. He does this through innovative and unparalleled collaborations with major health care systems in Arizona using telemedicine for sophisticated diagnostic and specialty care in Cochise County, saving residents the expense and travel to Tucson or Phoenix for services.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.