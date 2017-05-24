Copper Queen CEO Jim Dickson Recognized for Lifetime Achievement - Tucson News Now

Copper Queen CEO Jim Dickson Recognized for Lifetime Achievement in Rural Health Care Leadership

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) CEO, James Dickson. (Source: Copper Queen Community Hospital) Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) CEO, James Dickson. (Source: Copper Queen Community Hospital)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) honored Copper Queen Community Hospital (CQCH) CEO, James Dickson earlier this month with the 2017 Louis Gorin Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Rural Health Care.   

Award recipients are selected based on their creativity, unselfishness, compassion and cooperative attitude in seeking ways to make lasting contributions to rural health care.

“It is a rare opportunity for someone to be able to serve and help the community like I have for over 18 years.” said James Dickson, “I would like to thank my staff, Board of Directors, and Physicians for believing in the vision and being able to provide access to primary healthcare in a medically underserved communities.”

Jim Dickson, has an unwavering commitment to providing rural southern Arizonans with accessible, affordable, high-quality health care. His efforts brought state-of-the-art care to southern Arizona through renovation and expansion of the hospital and RHC diagnostic and treatment services.

Dickson has achieved this through innovative and unparalleled collaborations with major health care systems in Arizona using telemedicine for sophisticated diagnostic and specialty care in Cochise County, saving residents the expense and travel to Tucson or Phoenix for services.

In addition to his work in health care, Dickson identifies and addresses unmet community needs, creating the first library for middle school students in Bisbee and offering scholarships to Cochise County high school graduates for training to land well-paying local jobs.

“Jim Dickson’s work at the CQCH critical access hospital and affiliated RHCs, and most recently, to create one of the state’s first rural freestanding emergency departments (ED) at the Douglas Medical Complex, underscores his unwavering commitment to providing rural southern Arizonans with accessible, affordable, high quality health care.” stated Daniel Derksen, MD from the Arizona Center for Rural Health at The University of Arizona.  “For 20 years, Jim has led health care improvements in Cochise County that spans over 6,200 sq. miles, has a pop. density of 20 persons/sq.mi., and 17 percent poverty rate. For comparison, Connecticut is smaller at 5,500 sq.mi., has a pop. density of 650 persons/sq.mi. and 10.7 percent poverty rate. His efforts brought state-of-the-art care to southern Arizona through renovation and expansion of the hospital and RHC diagnostic and treatment services. He does this through innovative and unparalleled collaborations with major health care systems in Arizona using telemedicine for sophisticated diagnostic and specialty care in Cochise County, saving residents the expense and travel to Tucson or Phoenix for services.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • HealthHealthMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:58:12 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

    Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:23 GMT
    A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.
    A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.

  • Trump's budget means deep cuts for health care safety net

    Trump's budget means deep cuts for health care safety net

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:55:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:55:17 GMT
    President Donald Trump's first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.
    President Donald Trump's first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Powered by Frankly