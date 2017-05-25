Douglas suspends burn permits, non-commercial fireworks - Tucson News Now

Douglas suspends burn permits, non-commercial fireworks

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Douglas Fire Department) (Source: Douglas Fire Department)
DOUGLAS, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The City of Douglas has suspended burn permits and the use of non-commercial fireworks, beginning Wednesday, May 23 and continuing until further notice, according to a news release. 

This permit suspension coincides with the AZ State Department of Forestry and Fire's Stage 1 fire restriction in Cochise County.  

“It’s been warmer than usual earlier than usual,” said Douglas Fire Chief Mario Novoa, in the news release.  “We have had several small fires in and around the city already. We want to be proactive in doing what we can to prevent further fires and loss of property and possibly loss of life.”  

Conditions exist in and around Douglas that allow for fires to spread quickly, as the recent fire in Bisbee that destroyed eight buildings.   

“We want to do our best to stop a similar fire from happening here, before it even starts,” said Novoa.
  
Within the city of Douglas, fires for cooking are still allowed, as are professional commercial fireworks.  Once condition change burn permits will be issued again and fireworks will return to normal restrictions. It is likely that the restrictions will remain in effect until the monsoon starts around June 15. 

While this coincides with the Arizona State’s Stage 1 burn ban on state land, the rules are different. Anyone with questions about burning on state land should go to: http://firerestrictions.us/az/, or contact Tiffany Davila at 602-771-5140 or by email at tdavila@dffm.az.gov.  

Anyone with questions about burning in the city should call the Douglas Fire Department at 520-417-7371 or  email: douglasfirepio@douglasaz.gov.

