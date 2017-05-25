Southern AZ seniors kick off new journey at annual Grad Night

School leaders are giving their best wishes to hundreds of Southern Arizona seniors this weekend, but many students chose to spend one last night at school to celebrate with their friends.



Flowing Wells High School continued the tradition of hosting a 'Grad Night' in an effort to keep their graduating seniors safe by locking them in overnight.

"You just have to let yourself enjoy the chaos," said a senior.We're @ Flowing Wells H.S., where more than 300 seniors are about to graduate pic.twitter.com/0ZyryboKLk — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 25, 2017

More than 300 seniors graduated from FWHS, but about 200 of them will be spending the night inside the gym all night, not allowed to leave, to combat illegal activity.



This year's official name for 'Grad Night' is Magic Carpet Ride 2017.

Hi #KOLDGrads! It's all smiles & dancing at #IronwoodRidge High School right now as 435 seniors are getting ready to graduate tonight. pic.twitter.com/v9U3QS5w0H — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) May 25, 2017

