Southern AZ seniors kick off new journey at annual Grad Night

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
Flowing Wells H.S. Class of 2017. (Source: Tucson News Now) Flowing Wells H.S. Class of 2017. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

School leaders are giving their best wishes to hundreds of Southern Arizona seniors this weekend, but many students chose to spend one last night at school to celebrate with their friends.

Flowing Wells High School continued the tradition of hosting a 'Grad Night' in an effort to keep their graduating seniors safe by locking them in overnight.

More than 300 seniors graduated from FWHS, but about 200 of them will be spending the night inside the gym all night, not allowed to leave, to combat illegal activity.

This year's official name for 'Grad Night' is Magic Carpet Ride 2017.

