G.O.P. Health Care bill worries

More than 23 million Americans could be uninsured by 2026 if the G.O.P. health bill goes through.

That statistic was released Wednesday, May 24 by the Congressional Budget Office.

Eric and Risa Cline are worried it could hurt their family. The Tucson couple purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Right now, they pay about $500 a month for themselves and their three children, but they are worried that since Eric has a pre-existing condition, the price will go up.

“We won’t be able to afford it at all,” said Risa. “I don’t even know how we’re surviving now to be honest.”

Eric is currently recovering from an aneurysm and has endured two brain surgeries since 2015. He needs continuing treatment.

“My whole left side was paralyzed, I had big speech issues,” he explained.

Republicans supporting this bill say it would save the government $119 billion.

However, Dr. Daniel Derksen, U of A Professor of Public Health Policy argues long-term that the costs will be passed on in other ways.

"All you're doing is shifting the cost of health care for that population to hospitals to nurses to physicians that take care of people regardless of their ability to pay," he said.

