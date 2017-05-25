G.O.P. Health Care bill worries - Tucson News Now

G.O.P. Health Care bill worries

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than 23 million Americans could be uninsured by 2026 if the G.O.P. health bill goes through

That statistic was released Wednesday, May 24 by the Congressional Budget Office.

Eric and Risa Cline are worried it could hurt their family. The Tucson couple purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Right now, they pay about $500 a month for themselves and their three children, but they are worried that since Eric has a pre-existing condition, the price will go up.

“We won’t be able to afford it at all,” said Risa. “I don’t even know how we’re surviving now to be honest.”

Eric is currently recovering from an aneurysm and has endured two brain surgeries since 2015. He needs continuing treatment.

“My whole left side was paralyzed, I had big speech issues,” he explained.

Republicans supporting this bill say it would save the government $119 billion.

However, Dr. Daniel Derksen, U of A Professor of Public Health Policy argues long-term that the costs will be passed on in other ways.

"All you're doing is shifting the cost of health care for that population to hospitals to nurses to physicians that take care of people regardless of their ability to pay," he said.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • HealthHealthMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:36 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:58:12 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

    Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy, study says

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:56:23 GMT
    A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.
    A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefits.

  • Trump's budget means deep cuts for health care safety net

    Trump's budget means deep cuts for health care safety net

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:55:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:55:17 GMT
    President Donald Trump's first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.
    President Donald Trump's first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Powered by Frankly