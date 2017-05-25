25 UA tracksters ready for NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats Track & Field program is sending 25 athletes to the 2017 NCAA West Regionals, which is set to take place in at Mike A. Meyers Stadium in Austin, Texas from May 25-27.

Coming into this weekend, Arizona has seven athletes in the top 10 in the west and eight total in the top 24, which is where they will have to finish in their respective event to move on to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore. on June 7-10.

Sage Watson (400-meter hurdles), Bailey Roth (3000-meter steeplechase) and Lisanne Hagens (high jump) are riding high as they will be competing in their first meet since taking home Pac-12 titles.

Watson will be running in the 400-meter hurdles and will be a part of the 4x400-meter relay squad at the NCAA West Regionals. The Canadian Olympian currently holds the top time in the country and the eighth-fastest time in the world after winning the Pac-12 Championships with a time of 55.01, a season-best for the senior.

Roth is coming off a Pac-12 3000m Steeplechase title in which he clocked the second-fastest time in the country with a mark of 8:39.83. He was the first Wildcat in 20 years to win the 3000-meter steeplechase conference title.

Hagens will be coming off a Pac-12 Championship and ranks third in the west with a height of 1.85m (6-0.75).

Read more about the Wildcats' participants in the NCAA West Regional Track and Field meet over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

