Tucson News Now snares Cardinals pre-season games

Four Arizona Cardinals pre-season games will air here in Tucson on KTTU-TV My 18.
Bailey Roth, Sage Watson and Lisanne Hagens take Pac-12 Championship performance into the West Regionals in Austin, Texas.
Arizona beat Chicago 8-6 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the White Sox.
Phoenix Rising FC's chances of becoming part of the MLS have gotten a boost.
It was the first week of school last September and the players and coaches at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep should have been focusing on a potential championship season. But instead of practicing, focusing and studying, the Hillcrest program was dealing with a catastrophe.
