Tucson News Now snares Cardinals pre-season games

The Birds will play here in 2017.

Four Arizona Cardinals exhibition football games will be seen this season in the Tucson-market on our Tucson News Now station KTTU My 18.

The Cardinals 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th pre-season games will be on KTTU, which is channels 3 (SD) and 215 (HD) on the Xfinity cable system and channels 2 and 1002 on the COX Cable system.

Outside of the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 3, five of the Cardinals six exhibition games will be produced by 12 News-KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

This partnership between Tucson News Now and 12 News will include additional Cardinals programming that will air here in Southern Arizona on KMSB-TV FOX-11.

The following games will appear on KTTU in Tucson:

August 12 vs. Oakland (7 p.m.)

August 19 vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

August 26 at Atlanta (4 p.m.)

August 31 at Denver (6 p.m.)

