TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Police activity near El Rio Golf Course. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A bear looks into a home in the 5800 block of Bright Star Drive on Wednesday, May 24. (Source: Randy Ross)

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: WILDLIFE OFFICIALS PUT DOWN BEAR THAT WAS ROAMING FOOTHILLS NEIGHBORHOOD

A black bear was shot and killed after it wandered into a Tucson neighborhood Wednesday morning.



The bear had been spotted several times since the weekend, from a campground on Mount Lemmon to neighborhoods off of East Skyline Drive.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Hart, the bear was put down at 9:35 a.m. after it charged at an officer.



2. UPDATE: CREWS STOP PROGRESS OF FIRE IN REDINGTON PASS

Crews stopped the progress of a fire in the Redington Pass area on Wednesday.



Heidi Schewel of the U.S. Forest Service said a helicopter, some fire engines and a hot shot crew were sent to battle the blaze.



3. UPDATE: BARRICADE SITUATION NOW OVER ON WEST SIDE

A barricade situation ended when the suspect left the home and turned himself over to Tucson police.



The home was near the El Rio Golf Course and just off of Speedway Boulevard.



HAPPENING TODAY

The Tucson Saguaros season opener happens at 7 p.m. at Kino Sports Complex.

Tickets are on sale for $7.50 on the team's website.

They play the Hollywood Stars.

WEATHER

Windy and slightly cooler with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

There is a red flag warning in effect today.

